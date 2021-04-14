NY Times' Dean Baquet on controversial editorial board meeting with Trump In this historic 2016 presidential campaign, the New York Times has become part of the story. On Monday Buzzfeed broke the story of an off-the-record meeting between GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and the Times' editorial board. At issue: whether that conversation undermined Trump's stand on his defining issue, immigration. Trump's rivals are demanding he allow the Times to release audio of the meeting. New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the controversy and how the newspaper is investing in virtual reality storytelling.