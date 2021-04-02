NY Times' David Brooks on Hillary Clinton 2016 and new book "The Road to Character" Brooks is a political and cultural Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times. In "The Road to Character," Brooks argues we have made a wrong turn when it comes to personal morality and that our society is becoming more shallow and self-centered. But he believes some of the world’s great leaders and thinkers show us how to get back on track. Brooks joins “CBS This Morning” to weigh in on some of the 2016 presidential candidates and his book.