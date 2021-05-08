Live

Watch CBSN Live

NutriBullet blender receiving mix of lawsuits

At least 22 people are suing the maker of the NutriBullet blender. They claim the powerful blenders malfunctioned and caused serious injuries, including burns. The maker of NutriBullet maintains the blenders are safe. Mireya Villarreal reports.
