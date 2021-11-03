Live

Nursing school applications soar during pandemic

Aspiring nurses have not been dissuaded from pursing their dreams amid widespread burnout during the pandemic. At Temple University, nursing school applications far outnumber available spots. Mola Lenghi takes a look.
