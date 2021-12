Controversy over CDC's new COVID-19 isolation guidance as cases hit new high CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is defending the agency's decision to not include a testing requirement in its updated COVID-19 isolation guidance. Nurse practitioner Justin Gill spoke with Bradley Blackburn on CBSN about why adding a testing requirement would be so difficult and why at-home antigen tests might have a tougher time detecting the Omicron variant.