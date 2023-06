Nurse denied hospital requests for 8-year-old migrant girl who died in Border Patrol custody A nurse who treated an 8-year-old migrant girl who fell ill and then died on May 17 at a Border Patrol facility in Harlingen, Texas, denied multiple requests from the girl's family that she be taken to a hospital, federal officials confirmed Thursday. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez suffered from sickle cell anemia and heart disease. Omar Villafranca has more.