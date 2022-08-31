Watch CBS News

Nun released after kidnapping in Africa

An 83-year-old nun from Louisiana is safe and sound in U.S. custody nearly 5 months after she was abducted from her bed in west Africa. Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped in April amid escalating violence and jihadi attacks in Burkina Faso.
