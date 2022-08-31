CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden has yet to release after-action reports on Afghanistan withdrawal
Democrat Mary Peltola wins special House election in Alaska, defeating Sarah Palin
Timeline: The government's efforts to get sensitive documents back from Trump
Mother mourns Navy SEAL candidate who died just after "Hell Week"
5 steps to prepare for Biden's student-loan relief application
Reports of sexual assault in U.S. military increased by 13% in 2021
DOJ alleges "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago
Brain implant uses only thoughts to operate digital devices, researchers say
Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Arizona attempts pivot to the center
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Nun released after kidnapping in Africa
An 83-year-old nun from Louisiana is safe and sound in U.S. custody nearly 5 months after she was abducted from her bed in west Africa. Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped in April amid escalating violence and jihadi attacks in Burkina Faso.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On