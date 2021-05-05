Live

Nun clears downed trees from Irma with a chainsaw

Sister Margaret Ann is principal at a high school in Miami, and after Hurricane Irma struck she got to work clearing trees. Video of the "chainsaw nun" quickly went viral. CBS News' Mola Lenghi has the story.
