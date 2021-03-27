Number of unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody on the rise, DHS moves to protect DACA As of Friday, 18,000 unaccompanied migrant children were in U.S. custody at the border, and the number continues to grow each day. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke with Lana Zak on CBSN about why the Biden administration hasn't been able to clear the backlog. He also discussed dueling visits to the border by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, and the Biden administration's next move to preserve the DACA program.