Live

Watch CBSN Live

Number of Ebola victims continues to increase

New numbers show another spike in victims of West Africa's deadly Ebola outbreak. The World Health Organization now says the virus killed 1,229 people out of over 2,200 infections. Norah O'Donnell and Jeff Glor report.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.