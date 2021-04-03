Live

Nuclear Disarmament

Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, joins UTTM to discusses her interview with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Falk asks the director how the final Iranian nuclear agreement will be checked.
