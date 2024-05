NTSB report: Cargo ship that struck Baltimore bridge lost power hours before it left port Moments before a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, it lost power twice. A new NTSB report reveals about ten hours earlier, before leaving the Port of Baltimore, there were two other power failures on board. The NTSB is still working to determine if the initial power outages played a role in the ship losing power before crashing into the bridge.