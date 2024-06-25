Watch CBS News

NTSB holding final meeting on 2023 Ohio train derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board will hold its final meeting Tuesday on the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that scattered toxic materials into the air and water. The group will then release a final report of its findings and recommendations to prevent future incidents. Chris Marquette, transportation reporter for Politico, joined CBS News to discuss some of the new rail safety rules that have come in the wake of the East Palestine derailment.
