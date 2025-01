NTSB says black boxes from plane and helicopter recovered after deadly crash | Special Report The National Transportation Safety Board's Todd Inman gave an update on the D.C. plane crash on Friday. He said investigators have all 3 of the black boxes, or data recorders, from the American Airlines jet and the military helicopter. He also said they have a "high level of confidence" that they can recover the data. CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports and former NTSB chair Robert Sumwalt breaks it down.