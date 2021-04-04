Live

Watch CBSN Live

NSA surveillance showdown: What’s next?

The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan, the Washington Post's David Ignatius and Dan Balz, and CBS News Political Director John Dickerson talk about the debate on Capitol Hill over whether to re-authorize controversial portions of the Patriot Act.
