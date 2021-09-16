NPR: Federal government selling homes in flood-prone areas More frequent flooding due to severe weather events has become a major concern in many American cities, but an NPR investigation found the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has been selling homes in flood zones without fully disclosing the risk to buyers. A spokesperson for the agency told the outlet it requires people who buy these homes to get flood insurance if they want a mortgage backed by the department. Meanwhile, the federal government is spending millions of dollars to move people out of these flood-prone areas. Huo Jingnan, an assistant producer with the NPR investigations team, joined CBSN to discuss.