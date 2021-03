Novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen talks about sequel to Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Best-selling author Viet Thanh Nguyen talks to Jan Crawford about his new novel, out this week. "The Committed," a sequel to his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Sympathizer," continues the story of the refugee narrator from Nguyen's first book. The novels have earned him the description as "a conscience of American literature."