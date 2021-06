Novavax COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective in clinical trials Novavax released data from clinical trials showing its COVID-19 vaccine to be more than 90% effective. The shots can be stored at a normal refrigerator temperature and the company is looking to apply for FDA emergency use authorization in late September. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, the medical director and owner of First Call Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss that and other developments in the fight against the pandemic.