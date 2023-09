Novak Djokovic on winning U.S. Open after one of the "hardest" sets he’s ever played Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open in straight sets during a championship match against Daniil Medvedev. The 36-year-old, who has won more major titles than any man previously, told “CBS Mornings” the victory was “a huge relief,” especially after what he described as one of the "hardest" sets he’s every played.