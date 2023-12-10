Watch CBS News

Novak Djokovic in 2012 | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2012, Bob Simon first profiled the tennis star for 60 Minutes, traveling with him to Serbia to meet Djokovic's first coach and visiting his grandfather's apartment building, where his family sought refuge during the war.
