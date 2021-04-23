Live

#NotOkay goes viral after lewd Trump comments

In response to Donald Trump's lewd comments about women, #NotOkay went viral on Twitter with women sharing their stories of being assaulted for the first time. Author Kelly Oxford, who started the hashtag, speaks to CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano.
