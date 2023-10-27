Note to Self: Tree of Life's Rabbi Jeffrey Myers reflects 5 years after deadly synagogue attack In a special edition of "Note to Self," "CBS Mornings" hears from Rabbi Jeffrey Myers five years after a gunman opened fire on Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services, killing 11 people. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Myers was in the building that morning, where he helped congregants shelter and evacuate. Now, he's taking a look back at the tragic day, and he's looking ahead, to his community's future.