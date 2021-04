Note to Self: Comedian Chelsea Handler Chelsea Handler is the latest celebrity to make the move to Netflix, with a new documentary series called "Chelsea Does." Over the years, she has worn different and funny hats, including stand-up comedian, author and host of her own late-night show for seven years. But as she prepared to launch her Netflix series, the 40-year-old took time to write a letter of advice to her 20-year-old self in the latest installment of “CBS This Morning’s” Emmy-nominated series, "Note to Self."