Live

Watch CBSN Live

Northern California rocked by strong earthquake

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay Area, the strongest there in 25 years. The ground began shaking early Sunday morning and was especially fierce in Napa Valley. John Blackstone reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.