North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un wears mask in public for the first time

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public wearing a mask for the first time a year after the country claimed it did not have a single case of COVID-19. While the rest of world initiated mass vaccination campaigns, the isolated nation sealed its borders and refused to accept a single dose. As Kim declares nationwide lockdowns, the official line is that one person has died of the virus in North Korea. CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer has more.
