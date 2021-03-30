Live

North Korean defector recants part of bestseller

Shin Dong-Hyuk admits that times and places of many events in his story are not true. The best-selling book "Escape From Camp 14" tells the story of Shin's torture and eventual escape. Vinita Nair reports.
