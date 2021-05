Where do relations stand between U.S. and N. Korea after the Olympics? As the 2018 Winter Olympics came to an end, South Korea's government announced that North Korea would be willing to sit down for diplomatic talks with the United States. Matthew Kroenig, a Georgetown professor and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, tells CBSN that the talks would come at a tumultuous time for the U.S. as their top North Korea diplomat just announced his retirement.