North Korea tests ICBM that could "probably" hit U.S. mainland Gordon Chang writes about North Korea for The Daily Beast and is the author of the book "Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World." He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the whether the intercontinental ballistic missile North Korea tested on Friday could hit the U.S. mainland, what the U.S. needs to be asking China and how President Trump could respond to the test.