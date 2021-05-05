Live

Watch CBSN Live

North Korea test-fires another missile over Japan

North Korea launched its second missile test over Japan in less than three weeks, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging "direct action" from Russia and China. CBS News State Department reporter Kylie Atwood breaks down the response.
