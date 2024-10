North Korea test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach U.S. North Korea test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike the United States. South Korean and Japanese officials said the ICBM was fired almost vertically and traveled upward for 86 minutes, reaching a height of more than 4,300 miles before falling into the sea. It comes just days after the U.S. confirmed North Korean soldiers are in Russia.