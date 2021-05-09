Live

Could Olympics play role in Korea peace talks?

North Korea will be sending a delegation to next month's Olympic games in South Korea. Joël Bouzou, president of the group Peace and Sport, joined CBSN with more on the historic decision and how sports can help contribute to peace.
