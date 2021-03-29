Live

Watch CBSN Live

North Korea makes overture to South Korea

North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong Un, revealed that he is open to direct talks with South Korea, as the South seeks to disarm its unpredictable nuclear-armed neighbor. Margaret Brennan looks at the challenges in the way of a peaceful reunification.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.