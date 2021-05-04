Live

Watch CBSN Live

North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan

North Korean state media announced that Kim Jong Un plans to hold off on launching missiles at Guam - at least for now. The U.S. military is ready to defend the territory from any attack. Ben Tracy reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.