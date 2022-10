North Korea fires missile over Japan: CBS News Flash Oct. 4, 2022 North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile over Japan. Residents in northeast Japan were told to go to shelters. A Russian court will hear an appeal on Oct. 25 from WNBA star Brittney Griner of her conviction on drug charges. And actor Will Smith will finally see his next big movie released – “Emancipation” -- after it was held in limbo following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.