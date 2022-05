North Korea faces sudden COVID-19 outbreak North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is lashing out at his government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. North Korean health officials have reported at least 50 deaths, and they say more than 1.2 million people are experiencing fever-like symptoms. Scott Snyder, a senior fellow for Korea studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, spoke with Tanya Rivero and Vladimir Duthiers about whether North Korea is capable of dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak of this scale.