North Korea admitting to its first COVID 19 case: CBS News Flash May 12, 2022 North Korea is acknowledging its first COVID 19 infection and calling it “a severe national emergency incident.” Former President Trump has to pay a $110,000 fine and meet other conditions to purge a contempt of court order over his failure to comply with a subpoena into his business practices from New York State's attorney general. And Boynton Beach, Florida police want to find the good Samaritans who helped put a car in park when the driver suffered a medical episode last week.