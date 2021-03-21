Live

Watch CBSN Live

North Dakota RV park residents talk about tornado

A RV park south of Watford City was destroyed yesterday when a dangerous tornado touched ground. All 15 RVs were destroyed and nine people were injured. Eyewitnesses describe the terror and recovery efforts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.