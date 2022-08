North Dakota blocks abortion trigger ban as other state bans take effect A judge in North Dakota blocked the state's abortion trigger law from going into effect Friday. Similar laws took effect in three other states this week: Idaho, Texas and Tennessee. The new laws ban abortions from the moment of conception. Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a Texas abortion provider and co-chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care's Reproductive Freedom Task Force, joins CBS News to discuss the dangers of the laws.