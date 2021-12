North Carolina Supreme Court rules to delay primary elections over gerrymandering suits The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the state must delay primary elections as gerrymandering lawsuits play out in court. New district maps would favor Republicans in statewide elections for the next decade unless it's ruled they must be redrawn. WBTV chief investigative reporter Nick Ochsner joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.