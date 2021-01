North Carolina cowgirl uses horses to inspire kids to improve literacy A North Carolina woman is bringing together two of her passions - horses and reading - to help bridge the literacy gap among children. A recent assessment found that only 35% of U.S. 4th graders read at a proficient level or higher. Vladimir Duthiers meets Caitlin Gooch, executive director of "Saddle Up and Read," a cowgirl who is trailblazing new ways to get kids interested in reading books.