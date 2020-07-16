North Carolina city votes to approve reparations resolution for Black residents
The Asheville, North Carolina City Council voted unanimously to approve a reparations resolution in a historic move. The resolution calls for the city to make investments in areas where Black residents face disparities, and asks the city manager to create a plan to build generational wealth and boost economic mobility in the Black community. It also includes a formal apology for the role the city played in slavery and enforcing racist policies.