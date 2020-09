North Carolina begins sending out absentee ballots North Carolina is the first state in the country to begin sending out absentee ballots. This comes after President Trump told residents in the state to vote both by mail and in-person -- which is illegal. Meanwhile, Democratic nomineeJoe Biden holds a slight lead over the president in state polls. WBTV chief investigative reporter Nick Ochsner joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss all things North Carolina.