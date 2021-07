North American heat wave "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, report says The intensity of the recent Pacific Northwest heat wave wasn't just unusual — it would have been "virtually impossible without human-caused climate change," according to a new study from the World Weather Attribution network. The study warns that "as warming continues, it will become a lot less rare." CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.