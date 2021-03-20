Live

Norman Van Aken's advice to young chefs

With decades of experience under his belt, award winning chef Norman Van Aken says the best thing for any young aspiring chef to do is to spend a few weeks working in a kitchen and see if it's "something that tickles your fancy."
