Norman Lear on uniting Americans with laughter TV legend Norman Lear, whose credits include such hit series as "All in the Family" and "Maude," always managed to make audiences laugh about dangerous topics: Racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. And today, having recently turned 101, he's determined to find out if we'll still laugh together. He sits down with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel to discuss his upcoming projects, including a possible remake of one of the most controversial sitcom episodes of all time. (Originally broadcast October 16, 2022.)