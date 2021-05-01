Live

Watch CBSN Live

Norman Lear on casting Archie Bunker

In this web exclusive, legendary TV producer Norman Lear tells Tracy Smith about what happened when, during his search for an actor to star in his classic sitcom "All in the Family," he came up with the idea of Mickey Rooney.
