Norman Lear: A life of laughter and activism Norman Lear, who created, developed or co-produced some of television's most beloved comedies, such as "All in the Family," "Maude," "The Jeffersons," and "One Day at A Time," died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the age of 101. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks back on the remarkable life and career of the legendary producer and social activist who'd said the gift of laughter kept him going strong for more than a century.