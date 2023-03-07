Norfolk Southern to pay millions to help cover costs of Ohio train derailment response Pennsylvania's governor said Norfolk Southern has pledged several million dollars to his state to help cover the cost of the response to last month's toxic train derailment in the neighboring community of East Palestine, Ohio. The company also created a new six-point safety plan in the hopes of avoiding another incident. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi joined Anne-Marie Green to discuss that and another derailment that happened over the weekend.