Nonprofit Sheridan Story helps feed Minneapolis after protests, unrest Days after protests and fires ripped through Minneapolis, residents already impacted by the coronavirus pandemic's lockdowns were left with nowhere to buy groceries. The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit focused on feeding kids throughout Minnesota during food gaps, sprung into action. The group partnered with a local middle school after a community member put a call out on social media to help feed their neighbors. Jamie Yuccas speaks to Rob Williams, the Sheridan Story's founder and executive director.