Nonprofit creates opportunities for people of color to climb corporate ladder According to a study published by the global think tank Coqual, Black Americans make up 10% of college graduates, yet represent less than 1% of Fortune 500 CEOs and only 3.2% of executives and senior-level managers. On average, 58% of Black people indicated they perceived racism in their jobs. Michelle Miller reports on how nonprofit Manage Leadership for Tomorrow is working to change this picture, by building ladders of opportunity to help people of color gain equal access to corporate jobs.